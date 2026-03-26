Election Commission seizes over ₹408 crore worth illicit inducements ahead of assembly elections — What we know

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has seized more than ₹408 crore worth of illicit inducements meant to influence voters across four states and one Union Territory (UT), the authority informed today.
In a press note, dated 26 March, the Election Commission said that it has seized over ₹408.82 crore worth of illicit inducements, including ₹17.44 crore in cash, drugs worth ₹167.38 crore, liquor worth ₹37.68 crore (16.3 lakh litres), precious metals worth ₹23 crore and other freebies worth over ₹163.30 crore.
This came after the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS) activated on 26 February following announcement of the assembly elections and by-elections on 15 March, it added.
Assembly elections are scheduled to held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal next month. There are also bye-elections in six states.