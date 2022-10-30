Election Commission shares update on Gujarat polls schedule

The poll panel, citing the convention followed in 2017, had not announced the Gujarat poll schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh election dates earlier this month.
The Election Commission of India (EC) is likely to announce the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly elections this week, according to the news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Election Commission of India (EC) is likely to announce the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly elections this week, according to the news agency PTI.
The poll panel, citing the convention followed in 2017, had not announced the Gujarat poll schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh election dates earlier this month.
The poll panel, citing the convention followed in 2017, had not announced the Gujarat poll schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh election dates earlier this month.
While the election in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8, as per PTI reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While the election in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8, as per PTI reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after polling, the Commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.
By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after polling, the Commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.
In 2017, the polls in the two-state were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18.
In 2017, the polls in the two-state were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18.
Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after the Himachal poll schedule was announced.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after the Himachal poll schedule was announced.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the EC website, assembly polls in Gujarat and HP were held together at least in 1998, 2007, and 2012. The term of the 182-member Gujarat legislative assembly ends on February 18, 2023.
According to the EC website, assembly polls in Gujarat and HP were held together at least in 1998, 2007, and 2012. The term of the 182-member Gujarat legislative assembly ends on February 18, 2023.
Meanwhile, the decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been made in the Gujarat Cabinet on Saturday for which a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court/High court judge, ahead of Gujarat elections.
Meanwhile, the decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been made in the Gujarat Cabinet on Saturday for which a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court/High court judge, ahead of Gujarat elections.
Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a historic decision in the cabinet meeting yesterday- of forming a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state, stated Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi in a press conference on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a historic decision in the cabinet meeting yesterday- of forming a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state, stated Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi in a press conference on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Gujarat Education Minister hailed the decision and told ANI that the UCC gives equal rights to all. People of the state wanted it and hence the decision has been taken to implement it.
Gujarat Education Minister hailed the decision and told ANI that the UCC gives equal rights to all. People of the state wanted it and hence the decision has been taken to implement it.