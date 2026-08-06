Uttarakhand poll panel chief Purushottam gets SIR notice over mismatch in electoral records: Report

Uttarakhand’s chief electoral officer (CEO) BVRC Purushottam has received a notice regarding a discrepancy in his name as part of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Officials said that the documents required were already submitted to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) concerned.
The notice was regarding a mismatch in the electoral record, according to a statement from Purushottam’s office cited by Hindustan Times. Such notices “issued due to discrepancies in names or other details are part of the routine verification process and should not be viewed with concern," the statement said.
Meanwhile, the CEO has directed district election officers to conduct hearings on notices issued during the SIR of electoral rolls at the homes of differently-abled voters and senior citizens aged 65 and above.
The directions were issued during a video conference with divisional commissioners and district magistrates of the Kumaon and Garhwal divisions to review the progress of the SIR exercise in the state.
CEO BVRC Purushottam asked district election officers to ensure that elderly and differently-abled voters are not required to visit polling booths or hearing centres unnecessarily in connection with notices issued over discrepancies in electoral records.
He also directed Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat and Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup to undertake "super-checking" visits in districts under their respective divisions to monitor the exercise.
(With agency inputs)
Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande said notices were issued after the publication of the draft electoral roll on July 14 following discrepancies and mapping-related issues identified during the revision process.
He said around 19 lakh notices, accounting for about 77 per cent of the total, had so far been served on voters across the state. Hearings on the notices are underway in all districts and will continue till September 3, he added.
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