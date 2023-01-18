The Election Commission of India(ECI) is expected to announce the election schedule for Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, which are slated for next month. The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30 pm here for the purpose The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March.
On Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that over 13.9 lakh electors are registered in Nagaland and over 30,000 first-time voters are set to participate in the forthcoming state Assembly polls.
ECI teams led by Chief Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel concluded their visit to Nagaland and Tripura to review elections preparedness last week
The ECI has been planning to hold the elections before the second week of February, as CBSE has already announced its examination schedule for Class X and XII from Feb 15.
Besides setting up polling booths, the state government has made arrangements for the lodging of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) in the schools where examinations would also be held.
Meanwhile, the CEO said all necessary arrangements were being put in place to ensure zero violence in the election process and raise the polling turnout in the assembly election. In 2018 assembly polls, as many as 370 complaints of poll violence were lodged, which was higher in terms of any small state like Tripura and it showed a dismal state of affairs in the state.
