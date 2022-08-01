The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, authorising the linking of Aadhaar with Voter IDs, was passed by the Lok Sabha through a voice vote in December 2021.
The Election Commission(EC) of India will start a drive from today to to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards in several states. According to the EC the linking of voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards is being done with a viewto establishing the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll.
Linking of link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards: What we know
EC said linking Voter ID with an Aadhaar card will help in the identification of registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.
Voter ID cards to be linked to Aadhaar card with a view to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll and to identify registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.
The Aadhaar number by the voters will be given in form-6B notified by sub-rule 26B of the Electoral Registration Rules, 1980. Form-6B will be available online at nvsp.in. After self-authentication, the voter can fill form-6B online on the voter’s portal/app and self-authenticate Aadhaar using the OTP received on the mobile number registered with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The voter will submit form-6B along with required enclosures online without self-authentication.
The name of the voter will not be deleted from the voter list database as providing Aadhaar by voters is voluntary and on the ground that Aadhaar number has not been provided by them.
