The Aadhaar number by the voters will be given in form-6B notified by sub-rule 26B of the Electoral Registration Rules, 1980. Form-6B will be available online at nvsp.in. After self-authentication, the voter can fill form-6B online on the voter’s portal/app and self-authenticate Aadhaar using the OTP received on the mobile number registered with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The voter will submit form-6B along with required enclosures online without self-authentication.