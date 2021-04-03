It said Mithun De should be kept under 'Awaiting Posting Orders' while the other officer being transferred out should not be given any election-related posting
New Delhi: The Election Commission Saturday ordered the transfer of three West Bengal police officers.
In a letter to the poll-bound state's chief secretary, the Commission said SP (Alipurduar) Amitabha Maiti, DCP (Chandannagar, Hooghly) Tathagata Basu and Deputy SP (Industrial Diamond Harbour Police district) Mithun De be transferred and a report sent to it by 10 am Sunday.