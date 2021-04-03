Election Commission transfers three West Bengal police officers

Election Commission transfers three West Bengal police officers1 min read . 10:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission Saturday ordered the transfer of three West Bengal police officers.
In a letter to the poll-bound state's chief secretary, the Commission said SP (Alipurduar) Amitabha Maiti, DCP (Chandannagar, Hooghly) Tathagata Basu and Deputy SP (Industrial Diamond Harbour Police district) Mithun De be transferred and a report sent to it by 10 am Sunday.
It said Mithun De should be kept under 'Awaiting Posting Orders' while the other officer being transferred out should "not be given any election-related posting."
