Sanjeev Khanna, the Chief Justice of India, on Tuesday recused from hearing pleas against the exclusion of the CJI from the panel meant for selecting the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

The cases would now be listed before another bench after the winter break.

The CJI told the advocates appearing for the PIL petitioners that he couldn't hear the pleas now.

"List the matter before a bench of which I am not a part of,", reported Bar and Bench quoting the CJI, who directed that the matter be listed next in January 2025.

The CJI has asked the Centre and others to file the responses to the PILs in the meantime.

Justice Khanna became the 51st CJI after former CJI D Y Chandrachud demitted office, said