Election Commissioner appointments case: CJI Sanjiv Khanna recuses from hearing pleas — 'cases would now be listed…'

Livemint

  • The Chief Justice of India said that cases would now be listed before another bench after the winter break.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

Sanjeev Khanna, the Chief Justice of India, on Tuesday recused from hearing pleas against the exclusion of the CJI from the panel meant for selecting the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

The cases would now be listed before another bench after the winter break.

The CJI told the advocates appearing for the PIL petitioners that he couldn't hear the pleas now.

"List the matter before a bench of which I am not a part of,", reported Bar and Bench quoting the CJI, who directed that the matter be listed next in January 2025.

The CJI has asked the Centre and others to file the responses to the PILs in the meantime.

Justice Khanna became the 51st CJI after former CJI D Y Chandrachud demitted office, said

Several persons including an NGO have challenged the validity and sought a stay on the operation of Section 7 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, which excludes the CJI from the panel that picks the CEC and ECs.

