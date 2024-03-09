Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Ahead of the announcement of the dates of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Election Commissioner of India Arun Goel stepped down from his position and his resignation was accepted by the President of India. Arun Goel was next in line to become the chief election commissioner (CEC) as incumbent Rajiv Kumar is set to retire in February 2025.