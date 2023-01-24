Delhi's bid to elect a new mayor was derailed yet again on Tuesday, with the house being adjourned sine die following a ruckus. The process to elect a new leader - the city's first woman mayor in a decade - had previously been aborted on January 6 following acrimonious scenes between the AAP and the BJP.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which won 134 seats in the recently concluded polls, has fielded Shelly Oberoi for the mayor's post. The BJP meanwhile nominated three-term councillor Rekha Gupta. AAP has fielded Aaley Mohammad Iqbal for the deputy mayor post, while the BJP has fielded Ram Nagar councillor Kamal Bagri.

Elections for six members of the Standing Committee from the House were also slated to be held today.

#WATCH | Delhi: A ruckus ensued at Civic Centre, MCD Headquarters soon after voting for Delhi Mayor began. The election is postponed as the House was adjourned sine die due to ruckus. pic.twitter.com/dTZty70RTi — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

“BJP doesn't have numbers. That's why they adjourned the house. All our councilors are sitting here. If you have guts then come and get voting done. Respect the mandate of the people of Delhi," tweeted AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak.

“The whole country saw what happened in the MCD House today. Democracy was strangled openly. The BJP is losing miserably in the mayoral election, that's why the house was forcibly adjourned after quarreling and abusing," read a tweet by fellow AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh, roughly translated from indi.

(With inputs from agencies)