Election for Delhi Mayor postponed amid ruckus | Top developments1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:28 PM IST
The mayoral election was abandoned earlier this month following a ruckus between nominated councillors, and their elected colleagues over the issue of who would take oath first.
Delhi's bid to elect a new mayor was derailed yet again on Tuesday, with the house being adjourned sine die following a ruckus. The process to elect a new leader - the city's first woman mayor in a decade - had previously been aborted on January 6 following acrimonious scenes between the AAP and the BJP.
