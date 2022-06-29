Election for vice president to be held 6 August, counting on same day

Election for vice president to be held 6 August, counting on same day1 min read . 04:33 PM IST
Venkaiah Naidu is the current vice president. His term will end in August
Venkaiah Naidu is the current vice president. His term will end in August
Polls to elect the new vice president of India will be held on 6 August, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday. Counting of the votes will also take place on the same day.
Polls to elect the new vice president of India will be held on 6 August, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday. Counting of the votes will also take place on the same day.
The schedule for the vice-presidential election was finalised at a meeting of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.
The schedule for the vice-presidential election was finalised at a meeting of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.
Venkaiah Naidu is the current vice president. His term will end in August.
Venkaiah Naidu is the current vice president. His term will end in August.
To find his successor, the EC will issue the election notification on 5 July and the last date for filing nomination papers will be 19 July.
To find his successor, the EC will issue the election notification on 5 July and the last date for filing nomination papers will be 19 July.
The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 20 July and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 July.
The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 20 July and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 July.
Members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, form the electoral college for the vice-presidential election.
Members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, form the electoral college for the vice-presidential election.
Meanwhile, the election for the next President of India will take place on 18 July and the results will be declared on 21 July. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on 24 July.
Meanwhile, the election for the next President of India will take place on 18 July and the results will be declared on 21 July. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on 24 July.
A total of 56 candidates, including NDA's Droupadi Murmu and opposition's Yashwant Sinha, had filed their nominations for the presidential polls till Monday evening.
A total of 56 candidates, including NDA's Droupadi Murmu and opposition's Yashwant Sinha, had filed their nominations for the presidential polls till Monday evening.
Besides Murmu and Sinha, those who have filed their nomination included the Limca Book of World Record holder K Padmarajan. He has been the most unsuccessful contestant as he had never been able to register a victory in any of the 231 elections that he ever contested in.
Besides Murmu and Sinha, those who have filed their nomination included the Limca Book of World Record holder K Padmarajan. He has been the most unsuccessful contestant as he had never been able to register a victory in any of the 231 elections that he ever contested in.