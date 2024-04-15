Election officials here on Monday conducted checks in a helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, "the flying squad officials conducted the search after the helicopter landed here, police said.

Gandhi was on his way to his parliamentary constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, where he had a slew of campaign activities, including public meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He is fighting the April 26 Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, seeking a successive term.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Kerala for a two-day tour to hold a UDF rally in northern Kozhikode in the evening, and take part in several programmes in his constituency over the next couple of days.

The former Congress president will be up against senior CPI leader Annie Raja and K Surendran, the Kerala BJP chief from Wayanad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!