Election related seizure touches close to 100 cr in 10 days of Karnataka poll announcement

Election related seizure touches close to 100 cr in 10 days of Karnataka poll announcement

1 min read . 04:09 AM IST PTI
The Excise department has seized 54,282 litres of liquor worth 1.62 crore

According to the daily bulletin, the CEO said 99.18 crore worth seizure were made ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in the State from March 29

BENGALURU :The election related seizure in Karnataka on Sunday touched close to 100 crore, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

According to the daily bulletin, the CEO said 99.18 crore worth seizure were made ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in the State from March 29.

In just 10 days of MCC coming into effect, 36.8 crore cash, 15.46 crore worth freebies, 5.2 lakh litres of liquor valued at 30 crore, 15 crore worth gold and 2.5 crore worth silver ornaments have been seized, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, the Static Surveillance Team seized 34 lakh cash in Yadgir district and 56 televisions worth 21 lakh in Nelamangala constituency in Bengaluru Rural district. The Excise department has seized 54,282 litres of liquor worth 1.62 crore.

The elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

