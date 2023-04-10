Election related seizure touches close to ₹ 100 cr in 10 days of Karnataka poll announcement

1 min read . 04:09 AM IST

PTI

The Excise department has seized 54,282 litres of liquor worth ₹ 1.62 crore

According to the daily bulletin, the CEO said ₹99.18 crore worth seizure were made ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in the State from March 29