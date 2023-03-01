Election results 2023: Date, time, where to watch counting of votes of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura assembly polls
- The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance would retain power in Nagaland, while BJP has a clear edge over its rivals in Tripura, exit polls predicted on Monday as they forecast a close race in Meghalaya
The counting of votes for assembly elections, held in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura will take place on 2 March. A total of 180 assembly constituencies voted on 16 February and on 28 February.According to the guidelines by the Election Commission, the counting of votes will begin from 8 am onwards on 2 March.
