The counting of votes for assembly elections, held in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura will take place on 2 March. A total of 180 assembly constituencies voted on 16 February and on 28 February.According to the guidelines by the Election Commission, the counting of votes will begin from 8 am onwards on 2 March.

On 2 March Livemint.Com will bring to you important and live updates on the counting of votes. Readers can also track the counting of the Election Commission's website https://eci.gov.in/ and app.

The BJP and NPP ran the government in Meghalaya for the last five years as a part of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) but the two parties fought the elections on their own. The Election Commission of India has set up 13 counting centers for the counting of votes for the Meghalaya assembly elections on March 2 and adequate security measures have been taken across the state. The security at all EVM strong rooms has been strengthened with up to three layers of security in place.

Also, adequate security arrangements have been made in Tripura to ensure the peaceful counting of votes on March 2, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Sadar Sub-divisional police officer Ajay Kumar Das said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police are checking the law and order situation round the clock before the counting day. The counting of votes of 60 assembly constituencies shall be held in 21 counting locations across the state on March 2.

With barely a day left for the counting of votes on March 2, four districts in Nagaland is set to go for re-polling on today.The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday directed the State to conduct a re-poll in four districts of Nagaland namely, Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Noklak.

Exit polls predict BJP edge in Tripura, hung House in Meghalaya, NDPP-BJP victory in Nagaland

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance would retain power in Nagaland, while BJP has a clear edge over its rivals in Tripura, exit polls predicted on Monday as they forecast a close race in Meghalaya.

The outcome of exit polls was telecast by news channels after the conclusion of polling in Meghalaya and Tripura on Monday. Tripura had gone to the polls on February 16.

For the 60-member Nagaland assembly, India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the NDPP-BJP alliance would get 38 to 48 seats.

It said Congress is likely to win 1-2 seats, NPF may win 3-8 seats and other parties could get 5-15 seats.

According to Zee-Matriz exit poll, NDPP-BJP alliance could get 35-43 seats.