The BJP and NPP ran the government in Meghalaya for the last five years as a part of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) but the two parties fought the elections on their own. The Election Commission of India has set up 13 counting centers for the counting of votes for the Meghalaya assembly elections on March 2 and adequate security measures have been taken across the state. The security at all EVM strong rooms has been strengthened with up to three layers of security in place.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}