Munugode Bypoll: The ruling TRS in Telangana on Sunday continued to maintain a lead over the BJP after six rounds of counting of votes in the by-poll to Munugode Assembly segment. According to trends, TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy has cumulatively polled 38,521 votes after six rounds, while his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy secured 36,352 votes.