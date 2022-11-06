Counting for votes in seven seats across India started on Sunday 6 November. The voting for the by-elections took place on 3 November and saw a 53% turnout on average, whith Telangana leading the chart. Maharashtra's Andheri (East) saw the least voter turnout
Counting for votes in seven seats across India started on Sunday 6 November. The voting for the by-elections took place on 3 November and saw a 53% turnout on average, whith Telangana leading the chart. Maharashtra's Andheri (East) saw the least voter turnout
Adampur (Haryana), Andheri East (Maharashtra), Dhamnagar (Odisha), Gola Gokarnnath (Uttar Pradesh), Gopalganj and Mokama (both Bihar), and Murugode (Telangana) are the seats for which byelections were held.
Adampur (Haryana), Andheri East (Maharashtra), Dhamnagar (Odisha), Gola Gokarnnath (Uttar Pradesh), Gopalganj and Mokama (both Bihar), and Murugode (Telangana) are the seats for which byelections were held.
Here are the key updates the ongoing Bypoll vote counting for seven seatsa cross six states.
Here are the key updates the ongoing Bypoll vote counting for seven seatsa cross six states.
Gola Gokarnnath Bypoll: The BJP's Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll on Sunday by defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwari by over 34,000 votes, a senior official said.
Gola Gokarnnath Bypoll: The BJP's Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll on Sunday by defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwari by over 34,000 votes, a senior official said.
"Giri won by a margin of 34,298 votes. He received 1,24,810 votes and Tiwari got 90,512 votes," the official said.
"Giri won by a margin of 34,298 votes. He received 1,24,810 votes and Tiwari got 90,512 votes," the official said.
Adampur bypoll: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi on Sunday won the Adampur assembly segment by defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Jai Prakash by a margin of around 16,000 votes.
Adampur bypoll: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi on Sunday won the Adampur assembly segment by defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Jai Prakash by a margin of around 16,000 votes.
The final victory margin is yet to be declared, said an official.
The final victory margin is yet to be declared, said an official.
Andheri (East) Bypoll: Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), on Sunday won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai, an official said. The 3 November byelection, necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke's Ramesh Latke in May this year, was a mere formality after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its candidate from the race.
Andheri (East) Bypoll: Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), on Sunday won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai, an official said. The 3 November byelection, necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke's Ramesh Latke in May this year, was a mere formality after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its candidate from the race.
Gopalganj Bypoll: The BJP on Sunday retained the Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar, beating the RJD in a by-poll that turned out to be a cliffhanger of a contest.
Gopalganj Bypoll: The BJP on Sunday retained the Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar, beating the RJD in a by-poll that turned out to be a cliffhanger of a contest.
BJP candidate Kusum Devi, wife MLA Subhash Singh whose death had necessitated the by-election, polled 70,032 votes, while RJD's Mohan Gupta got 68,243.
BJP candidate Kusum Devi, wife MLA Subhash Singh whose death had necessitated the by-election, polled 70,032 votes, while RJD's Mohan Gupta got 68,243.
Mokama Bypoll: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday retained the Mokama assembly seat of Bihar in a by-poll necessitated by the disqualification of its MLA Anant Kumar Singh, an Election Commission.
Mokama Bypoll: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday retained the Mokama assembly seat of Bihar in a by-poll necessitated by the disqualification of its MLA Anant Kumar Singh, an Election Commission.
Singh's wife Neelam Devi, who was the party's candidate, defeated her nearest BJP rival by a comfortable margin of more than 16,000 votes.
Singh's wife Neelam Devi, who was the party's candidate, defeated her nearest BJP rival by a comfortable margin of more than 16,000 votes.
She polled 79,744 votes, while BJP's Sonam Devi got 63,003.
She polled 79,744 votes, while BJP's Sonam Devi got 63,003.
Bhadrak Bypoll: BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj widened his lead to 4,845 votes over his BJD rival Abanti Das for Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, Election Commission (EC) trends revealed on Sunday.
Bhadrak Bypoll: BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj widened his lead to 4,845 votes over his BJD rival Abanti Das for Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, Election Commission (EC) trends revealed on Sunday.
According to the EC, Suraj secured 45,321 votes after the 10th round of counting, while Das bagged 40,476.
According to the EC, Suraj secured 45,321 votes after the 10th round of counting, while Das bagged 40,476.
Congress nominee Baba Harekrushna Sethi got 1,895 votes.
Congress nominee Baba Harekrushna Sethi got 1,895 votes.
Munugode Bypoll: The ruling TRS in Telangana on Sunday continued to maintain a lead over the BJP after six rounds of counting of votes in the by-poll to Munugode Assembly segment. According to trends, TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy has cumulatively polled 38,521 votes after six rounds, while his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy secured 36,352 votes.
Munugode Bypoll: The ruling TRS in Telangana on Sunday continued to maintain a lead over the BJP after six rounds of counting of votes in the by-poll to Munugode Assembly segment. According to trends, TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy has cumulatively polled 38,521 votes after six rounds, while his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy secured 36,352 votes.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.