Elections in five states to be held next month
Mizoram will vote on 7 November. Elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on 7 and 17 November . Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to the polls on 17, 23 and 30 November, respectively.
NEW DELHI : Over 161 million people in five states across India will vote in assembly elections next month, the Election Commission of India announced on Monday, pressing the trigger on the home stretch of the 2023 poll season leading up to the general elections next summer.