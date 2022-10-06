‘Elections in J-K will be conducted after…’: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said that earlier only three families---the Abdullahs, the Muftis, and the Gandhis - used to be in power, but after delimitation ‘your own representatives’ will win the elections.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted once the Election Commission completes the exercise of publishing the revised electoral rolls, said Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a three-day visit to the union territory. He was addressing a public rally in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted once the Election Commission completes the exercise of publishing the revised electoral rolls, said Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a three-day visit to the union territory. He was addressing a public rally in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir.
“We have started a political process. I want to assure you that once the work of publishing electoral rolls by the Election Commission is completed, elections will be conducted with full transparency and your own elected representatives will govern here," Shah said as quoted by the news agency PTI.
“We have started a political process. I want to assure you that once the work of publishing electoral rolls by the Election Commission is completed, elections will be conducted with full transparency and your own elected representatives will govern here," Shah said as quoted by the news agency PTI.
He further said that earlier only three families---the Abdullahs, the Muftis, and the Gandhis - used to be in power, but after delimitation "your own representatives" will win the elections.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He further said that earlier only three families---the Abdullahs, the Muftis, and the Gandhis - used to be in power, but after delimitation "your own representatives" will win the elections.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has almost ended the ecosystem of terrorism in J-K.
Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has almost ended the ecosystem of terrorism in J-K.
“If anyone supports terror in your locality, please make him understand that Kashmir will not benefit from terrorism. Kashmir will benefit from democracy, from industries being set up here and other development works," he said and then lashed out at those advocating dialogue with Pakistan.
“If anyone supports terror in your locality, please make him understand that Kashmir will not benefit from terrorism. Kashmir will benefit from democracy, from industries being set up here and other development works," he said and then lashed out at those advocating dialogue with Pakistan.
“Some people advise me to talk to Pakistan. But, I do not want to talk to Pakistan. I want to talk to Gujjars and Bakarwals of Baramulla and to the youth of Kashmir," the minister added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Some people advise me to talk to Pakistan. But, I do not want to talk to Pakistan. I want to talk to Gujjars and Bakarwals of Baramulla and to the youth of Kashmir," the minister added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Home Minister appealed to the youths to shun the gun and said that they do not need to tread the path of militancy but of development.
The Home Minister appealed to the youths to shun the gun and said that they do not need to tread the path of militancy but of development.
Meanwhile, Shah also reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, director IB, DGs of various central armed police forces, police and army officials were present in the meeting.
Meanwhile, Shah also reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, director IB, DGs of various central armed police forces, police and army officials were present in the meeting.
The home minister asked security forces and the police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations. Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for keeping the streets free from violence and significantly restoring Rule of Law.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The home minister asked security forces and the police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations. Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for keeping the streets free from violence and significantly restoring Rule of Law.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Union Home Minister exhorted the security forces and the police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.
The Union Home Minister exhorted the security forces and the police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.