'Elections often fought in Supreme Court': CJI on CPM plea against Assam CM Himanta Sarma's ‘Miya' speech

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarked on Tuesday that when elections come, they are often fought in the Supreme Court. He made the statement when a plea against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was mentioned in the court on Tuesday.

Himanta Sarma got embroiled in a controversy after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) X handle posted a video with the caption: “Point blank shot.”

The video, which went viral in no time, reportedly showed Sarma taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of a particular community. The video has been taken down after the backlash.

Advertisement

Sarma was also accused of making discriminatory remarks against the Muslim community.

According to Bar and Bench, he allegedly said at a public gathering that “four to five lakh Miya voters” would be removed from the electoral rolls and that “Hemant Biswa Sarma and the BJP are directly against Miyas”.

The term “Miya” is used to address Muslims in a derogatory manner.

The controversy erupted ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections which will take place this year.

'Elections often fought in Supreme Court' — what's the case? The Communist Party of India (Marxist) moved the Supreme Court seeking directions against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the derogatory remarks.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria took note of the submissions of lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for a few CPI and CPI(M) leaders, against Sarma and said it will consider listing the plea, news gency ANI reported.

Advertisement

"We seek urgent intervention of this court with respect to disturbing speeches made by sitting CM of Assam, including a recent video posted where he is shown as shooting at members of a particular community. Complaints filed, but no FIR is registered," the lawyer was quoted by Live Law as saying.

Meanwhile, CJI Surya Kant said, "The problem is, as soon as elections come, part of the election is fought in the Supreme Court. That is the problem. We will find out and will give a date.

Advertisement

Earlier, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had also moved the Court against Sarma's speech, Bar and Bench reported. According to their submissions, hate speech targeting religious communities and religious personalities constitutes an aggravated constitutional wrong.

Owaisi files complaint against Assam CM On Monday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi lodged an official complaint with Hyderabad police, seeking criminal action against Himanta Biswa Sarma over a “now-deleted video”, describing it as "genocidal hate speech."

In a post on X, Owaisi said he had approached the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner on Monday, alleging that the video showed Sarma symbolically shooting at persons "very obviously depicted as Muslims."

"I have lodged an official complaint with @CPHydCity demanding criminal action against Himanta Sarma for his (now deleted) violent video showing him shooting Muslims. Unfortunately, genocidal hate speech has become a norm."

Advertisement

He also claimed that the imagery and phrases used in the video, including "Point blank shot" and "No Mercy," were intended to outrage religious feelings, promote communal hatred, and incite violence.

Assam CM reacts — ‘I am ready to go to jail’ Reacting to Owaisi filing an official complaint with police against him, Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that he has no objection to being arrested and asserted that he stands by his words that he is against Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"I am ready to go to jail, what can I do? I do not know anything about any video. If he has filed a case against me, arrest me; what objection do I have? I have no objection. But I stand by my words, I am against Bangladeshi infiltrators and I will continue to be against them," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.