Electoral bonds data: AIDMK received over 70% of its donation from Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd
Electoral bonds data: Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd paid a total of ₹5 crore in donations through electoral bonds
Electoral bonds data 2nd list: The fresh data published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday revealed some intricate details about the political funding through electoral bonds. In the second set of data, some parties have revealed the names of their donors and interestingly the name of the company behind the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also features in the list.