Electoral bonds data 2nd list: The fresh data published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday revealed some intricate details about the political funding through electoral bonds. In the second set of data, some parties have revealed the names of their donors and interestingly the name of the company behind the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also features in the list.

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd is the biggest donor of Tamil Nadu-based AIADMK. The company has paid a total of ₹5 crore in donations through electoral bonds in just two days between April 2, and April 4, 2019, the data released by the Election Commission has revealed.

This constitutes AIDMK's biggest donation through electoral bond as the party has received a total of ₹6.05 crore through the 2018 scheme.

The other donors of the AIDMK include Coimbatore-based Lakshmi Machine Works Limited, which donated ₹1 crore through electoral bonds while an individual named Gopal Srinivasan from Chennai donated ₹5 lakh to the regional party of Tamil Nadu.

About Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL) owns and operates the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has won five titles in the tournament so far. Led by former Team India skipper MS Dhoni, CSK is the defending champions and will be going against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the curtain-raiser clash on March 22.

CSKCL is a subsidiary of India Cements Limited, a prominent cement manufacturing company based in Chennai. The company is the largest producer of cement in South India and has a market share of over 28% in the region. India Cements has four plants in Tamil Nadu and four in Andhra Pradesh and cater to customers across all states of South India and Maharashtra.

The website of the company calls itself a proud sponsor of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

