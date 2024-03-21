The Election Commission on Thursday released the third list of electoral bonds data after the State Bank of India (SBI) submitted complete details of electoral bonds, including the ‘unique alpha-numeric’ details of bonds, to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The unique bond numbers would reveal the link between the buyers and the recipient political parties.
Electoral bonds data LIVE updates: How would electoral bonds unique numbers help in identifying ‘who donated whom?’
Electoral bonds data LIVE updates: The State Bank of India released the electoral bonds data after the Supreme Court declared the BJP government’s electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional. "We had asked all details to be disclosed by the SBI which includes electoral bond numbers as well. Let SBI not be selective in disclosure," said the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, orally said during the hearing.
Electoral bonds data LIVE updates: “In compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, SBI has provided data pertaining to electoral bonds to ECI today i.e. March 21, 2024. ECI has uploaded it on its website as received from SBI on an 'as is where is basis'," wrote EC spokesperson on X.
Electoral bonds data LIVE updates: ‘No details withheld from disclosure in terms of SC order except KYC’ SBI tells SC
Electoral bonds data LIVE updates: After the disclosure of all the details related to bond data, the State Bank of India in its affidavit said, “No details other than complete account numbers and KYC withheld from disclosure in terms of SC order,"
Electoral bonds data LIVE updates: What is a unique number in electoral bonds scheme?
Electoral bonds data LIVE updates: The ‘unique alpha-numeric’ details of bonds would enable to create a link between the buyers and the recipient political parties.
Electoral bonds data LIVE updates: EC releases 3rd list of bond data with 'unique' numbers
