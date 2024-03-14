The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday made the electoral bonds data public as per the orders of the Supreme Court of India. The data was made public after the State Bank of India submitted the bonds data on the election body on Tuesday.

Top donors through political parties include big companies names like Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises. The list also includes names like Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, Sun Pharma among buyers of electoral bonds, etc. Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd. also come top on the list of donors to political parties.

The list also includes big names like Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Muthoot Finance Limited, Pegasus Properties Private Limited, Finolex Cables Ltd, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd, GHCL Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Limited, ITC Limited, Vedanta Limited, reported ANI.

Top 10 donors on SBI bonds list

Out of the full list of donors who purchased SBI bonds, Future Gaming And Hotel Services (Lottery Martin), Megha Engineering And Infrastructure Ltd, emerged as the top donors.

Future Gaming And Hotel Services (Lottery Martin) purchased bonds worth ₹1,368 crore. Whereas, Megha Engineering And Infrastructure Ltd bought bonds worth ₹980 crore, EC sources told Mint. However, Livemint could not independently verify the claim. According to the data uploaded by ECI, Future Gaming purchased 1368 electoral bonds worth ₹1 crore each since 2019, totalling ₹1368 crore.

View Full Image Out of the full list of donors who purchased SBI bonds, Future Gaming And Hotel Services (Lottery Martin), Megha Engineering And Infrastructure Ltd, emerged as the top donors.

Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited, Haldia Energy Limited, Vedanta Limited, Essel Mining and Inds Ltd, Western UP Power Transmission Company Ltd, Keventers Foodpart Infra Limited, Madanlal Limited, and Bharti Airtel Limited were among the top 10 donors on the SBI electoral bonds list released by the EC today.

Full list of donors

Top recipients of funds through electoral bonds are BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, SP.

The data reveals the information of donors who have purchased bonds of three denominationdenominations, ie ₹1 lakh, ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore - dating back to April 12, 2019.

(This is a developing story, more to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!