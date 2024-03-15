Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Electoral Bond data: How much money did BJP encash this year ahead of Lok Sabha polls?

Electoral Bond data: How much money did BJP encash this year ahead of Lok Sabha polls?

Anwesha Mitra

Between April 2019 and February 2024, BJP encashed electoral bonds totaling 6060 crore, with 1771 crore during Lok Sabha elections. The party also used these funds in state elections and redeemed over 200 crore in January 2024.

Labours with PM Narendra Modi mask displaying BJP flags for party's 'Yuva Samagam' ahead of Vivekanand Jayanti outside of BJP office in Patna | Representational image

The Bharatiya Janata Party encashed electoral bonds worth 6060 crore between April 2019 and February 2024 — receiving a significant financial boost during various elections. Data shared by the Election Commission indicates that the ruling party ruling party encashed electoral bonds worth 1771 crore during the Lok Sabha elections. It also made use of these donations during Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. More recently, the BJP redeemed bonds worth more than 200 crore in the first 24 days of January, ahead of the general elections.

The BJP encashed electoral bonds worth 110 crore on January 12 and another 35 crore on January 17. The party utilised bonds worth 50 crore a day later, followed by a final tranche of 6 crore on January 24.

Data released by the EC also reveals that the saffron party encashed bonds worth around 1770 during the multi-phase Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

