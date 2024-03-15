Between April 2019 and February 2024, BJP encashed electoral bonds totaling ₹ 6060 crore, with ₹ 1771 crore during Lok Sabha elections. The party also used these funds in state elections and redeemed over ₹ 200 crore in January 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party encashed electoral bonds worth ₹6060 crore between April 2019 and February 2024 — receiving a significant financial boost during various elections. Data shared by the Election Commission indicates that the ruling party ruling party encashed electoral bonds worth ₹1771 crore during the Lok Sabha elections. It also made use of these donations during Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. More recently, the BJP redeemed bonds worth more than ₹200 crore in the first 24 days of January, ahead of the general elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP encashed electoral bonds worth ₹110 crore on January 12 and another ₹35 crore on January 17. The party utilised bonds worth ₹50 crore a day later, followed by a final tranche of ₹6 crore on January 24.

Data released by the EC also reveals that the saffron party encashed bonds worth around ₹1770 during the multi-phase Lok Sabha elections in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

