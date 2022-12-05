Electoral bond sales across India at 29 branches of SBI from today1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 08:27 AM IST
- The Finance Ministry has authorised the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) to issue and encash electoral bonds
The 24th tranche of electoral bonds will open for sale today, December 5. Usually, electoral bond tranches are open for sale between 1-10 of a designated month. The sale of bonds coincides with the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled on December 5.