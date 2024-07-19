Electoral bond scheme: Supreme Court to hear SIT probe matter on July 22

  • The Supreme Court, on July 22, will hear petitions demanding a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) for the electoral bond scheme

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Electoral bond scheme: SC, on July 22 will hear petitions seeking SIT probe in the matter
Electoral bond scheme: SC, on July 22 will hear petitions seeking SIT probe in the matter(HT_PRINT)

Electoral bond scheme: The Supreme Court, on July 22, will hear petitions demanding a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) under judicial supervision into an alleged scam in electoral financing using electoral bonds.

The apex court had earlier scrapped the matter on February 15.

The petitions claimed that the electoral bond data which was released on the orders of the Supreme Court, revealed that a bulk of these were given as “quid pro quo” arrangements by corporates to political parties.

Also Read | NEET-UG 24 exam results to be published by July 20 noon, rules Supreme Court

The settlements were made for either avoiding actions by central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax department, or for fiscal gains.

“The data shows private companies have paid crores of funds to political parties either as ‘protection money’ for protection against agencies under the central government or as a ‘bribe’ in return for undue benefits.

Also Read | Supreme Court gets two new judges, first from Manipur

In some instances, it has been seen that the political parties in power at the Centre or in states have apparently amended policies and/or laws to provide benefits to private corporates at the cost of public interest and the public exchequer,” alleged a petitioner, reported the Hindustan Times.

(This is a breaking news. More updates are awaited)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaElectoral bond scheme: Supreme Court to hear SIT probe matter on July 22

