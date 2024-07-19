Electoral bond scheme: The Supreme Court, on July 22, will hear petitions demanding a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) under judicial supervision into an alleged scam in electoral financing using electoral bonds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The apex court had earlier scrapped the matter on February 15.

The petitions claimed that the electoral bond data which was released on the orders of the Supreme Court, revealed that a bulk of these were given as "quid pro quo" arrangements by corporates to political parties.

The settlements were made for either avoiding actions by central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax department, or for fiscal gains.

"The data shows private companies have paid crores of funds to political parties either as 'protection money' for protection against agencies under the central government or as a 'bribe' in return for undue benefits.

In some instances, it has been seen that the political parties in power at the Centre or in states have apparently amended policies and/or laws to provide benefits to private corporates at the cost of public interest and the public exchequer," alleged a petitioner, reported the Hindustan Times.

(This is a breaking news. More updates are awaited)

