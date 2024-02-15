Electoral Bond Scheme verdict: SC orders SBI to disclose details of political parties receiving electoral bonds to date
SBI to submit details of political parties that received contributions through electoral bonds to Election Commission.
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties, including date and denomination. The court said that the SBI would be submitting details of political parties that received contributions through electoral bonds since April 12, 2019, to date to the Election Commission.