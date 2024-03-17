Electoral bonds are dead, but the data lives to tell the tale

The two datasets can together be used to calculate the value of total electoral bonds encashed by each political party since inception. With this, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s cumulative donations received through electoral bonds swelled to ₹8,251.8 crore. This includes ₹6,986.5 crore encashed between March 2018 and September 2023, the period that the fresh data was for, and ₹1,264.3 crore received between October 2023 and January 2024, the data for which the ECI had already released last week.