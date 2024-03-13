The State Bank of India on Wednesday filed a compliance affidavit following an order passed by the Supreme Court of India on the contentious electoral bond case on 11 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government-owned bank shared details of electoral bonds purchased and redeemed till 15 February 2024 in its affidavit. The SBI affidavit, filed by Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, stated that they have also furnished to the Election Commission of India details like the date of encashment of the electoral bonds, the names of political parties that received the contributions and the denominations of the bonds.

According to the SBI's compliance affidavit, a total of 3,346 bonds were purchased between 1 April 2019 and 11 April 2019.

Between 12 April 2019 and 15 February 2024- a total of 18,871 bonds were purchased while 20,421 bonds were redeemed.

Overall, 22, 217 bonds were purchased and 22,030 bonds were redeemed, SBI said on Wednesday in the affidavit.

The SBI handed electoral bonds data to the Election Commission in a pen drive with two password-protected PDF files. Passwords were given in a separate envelope.

What Supreme Court said? On March 11, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court came down heavily on the SBI for asking extension of the deadline to submit an electoral bond.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, dismissed SBI's plea and ordered it to disclose the details of electoral bonds to the election panel body by 12 March.

The top court also directed the election commission to publish details shared by the SBI on its official website on Thursday by 5 pm.

With the Lok Sabha election 2024 around the corner, the Supreme Court of India on 15 February scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding. The SC called the ELelctoral Bond SCheme "unconstitutional" and directed disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them, and the recipients by March 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!