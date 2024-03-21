Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Electoral bonds case: Can't disclose bank details, KYC of parties, donors due to security reasons, SBI tells SC

Electoral bonds case: Can't disclose bank details, KYC of parties, donors due to security reasons, SBI tells SC

The State Bank of India on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it can't disclose bank details, KYC of political parties, donors due to security reasons.

Electoral bonds case: Can't disclose bank details, KYC of parties, donors due to security reasons, SBI told Supreme Court on Thursday. KYC details of donors also not made public for security reasons, SBI tells SC.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

