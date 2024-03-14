Electoral Bonds case: EC moves application seeking modification of SC judgment, hearing tomorrow
Electoral Bonds case: The Elections Commission said it has not retained any copies of the documents to maintain confidentiality. So, to upload those details, it asked the court to return the sealed cover envelopes.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) moved an application seeking modification of the Supreme Court judgment in the electoral bonds case on Thursday. The move came soon after the poll body uploaded the details of the electoral bonds issued to political parties on its website.