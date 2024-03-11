Electoral Bonds Case Hearing Live Updates: One of the curial hearings in the Supreme Court on Monday is related to controversial ‘electoral bonds’. The apex court has started hearing an application by India's largest public lender the State Bank of India that has sought an extension of the deadline till 30 June to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties. Last month, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment in which it scrapped the electoral bond process, calling it 'unconstitutional'. The electoral bonds scheme, launched by the Modi government, allowed 'anonymous' political funding. SBI was the authorised financial institution under the scheme. The Supreme Court of Inda asked the lender to submit by March 6 the details of the electoral bonds purchased from April 12, 2019, to date to the Election Commission, which was asked to publish the information on its official website by March 13. Will SC relax deadline for SBI today? Check out latest updates on the apex court's hearing on electoral bonds here:

Electoral Bonds Case Hearing Live: 'Don't want to create any havo by making mistake,' says Salve Harish Salve (representing SBI) said, "The problem is that I can't make a mistake, in a hurry to give numbers...". To which Justice Khanna replied, "You have the KYC. You are the number 1 bank in the country. We expect you to handle it".

Electoral Bonds Case Hearing Live: 'We expect some candour from the State Bank of India,' says CJI CJI Chandrachud questions the delay in revealing the details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties. “Our judgment is dated 15 February. We are on 11 March. In past 26 days, what steps you have taken? Nothing is stated. It should have been disclosed. We expect some candour from the State Bank of India," CJI Chandrachud said.

Electoral Bonds Case Hearing Live: ‘Have full details who purchased bond,’ says Harish Salve Harish Salve told SC bech, “I have full details of who purchased the bond. That is in one silo. I have another set of information of which political party encashed, that is not a problem".

Electoral Bonds Case Hearing Live: ‘Open the seal cover…give the details,’ Justice Khanna to Slave Justice Khanna told Salve (representing SBI), “You say all purchaser details are kept in a sealed cover. You just need to open the sealed cover and give the details".

Electoral Bonds Case Hearing Live: We have directed a plain disclosure, says CJI CJI Chandrachud told Harish Salve that we only directed SBI a 'plain disclosure'. “So to seek time saying that a matching exercise is to be done is not warranted, we have not directed you to do that," CJI added.

Electoral Bonds Case Hearing Live: Advocate Harish Salve says SBI needs more time to reveal details of each electoral bond Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the SBI told Supreme Court, “We need a little more time to comply with your lordships' order. The only problem which we have is, we are trying to reverse the whole process. The SOP made sure that there was no name of the purchaser in our core banking system and the bond number. We were told that this was supposed to be secret".

Electoral Bonds Case Hearing Live: Bench assembles The SC bench on Monday assembled to hear the matter of SBI on electoral bond documents' declaration. Advocate Kapil Sibal, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, Shadan Farasat (for petitioners) and Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta & Senior Advocate Harish Salve (appearing virtually) were present on Monday.

Electoral Bonds Case Hearing Live: What SBI is saying? The SBI has sought extension till June 30 to disclose the details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties. The SBI contended that retrieval of information from "each silo" and the procedure of matching the information of one silo to that of the other would be a time-consuming exercise. The application said due to stringent measures undertaken to ensure that the identity of the donors was kept anonymous, "decoding" the electoral bonds and matching the donors to the donations would be a complex process.

Electoral Bonds Case Hearing Live: SC to hear contempt petitions filed by ADR, CPI (M) A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will also hear a separate plea, which has sought initiation of contempt action against the SBI alleging, it "wilfully and deliberately" disobeyed the apex court's direction to submit details of the contributions made to political parties through electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6.

