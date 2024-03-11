Electoral Bonds Case Hearing Live Updates: One of the curial hearings in the Supreme Court on Monday is related to controversial ‘electoral bonds’. The apex court has started hearing an application by India's largest public lender the State Bank of India that has sought an extension of the deadline till 30 June to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

Last month, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment in which it scrapped the electoral bond process, calling it 'unconstitutional'. The electoral bonds scheme, launched by the Modi government, allowed 'anonymous' political funding. SBI was the authorised financial institution under the scheme. The Supreme Court of Inda asked the lender to submit by March 6 the details of the electoral bonds purchased from April 12, 2019, to date to the Election Commission, which was asked to publish the information on its official website by March 13.

Will SC relax deadline for SBI today? Check out latest updates on the apex court's hearing on electoral bonds here: