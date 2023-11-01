Electoral Bonds case: Here's what happened on Day 2 hearing in Supreme Court
On the first day of the hearing, the apex bench remarked that anonymity behind political donations under the Electoral Bonds Scheme may have been aimed at preventing repercussions from parties to which a person or entity has not made donations.
A day after the Supreme Court said that the 2019 interim order to share all political funding data will continue, the apex court bench – headed by CJI DY Chandrachud – is listening to the arguments of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Senior Advocate Vijay Hansaria, and Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde in the Electoral bonds case on 1 November.