Electoral bonds case: Supreme Court dismisses SBI's time extension plea, asks bank to disclose details by March 12
The top court has also asked the Election Commission to put the information about Electoral Bonds on its website by March 15.
The Supreme Court of India on March 11 dismissed State Bank of India's (SBI) application seeking extension of time to disclose the details of electoral bonds. The apex court has directed the bank to disclose the details by the close of business hours on March 12.
