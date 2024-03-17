Electoral bonds: CEC Rajiv Kumar says, ‘In democracy, there is no scope for hiding things’
CEC Rajiv Kumar emphasized the need for a system to regulate unaccounted donations, and ensure donor privacy, and transparency in electoral funding. The Supreme Court scrapped the anonymous electoral bonds scheme, calling it ‘unconstitutional’.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday stressed the importance of establishing a system to regulate "unaccounted" donations, while also safeguarding the privacy of donors and ensuring they are not subjected to harassment.
