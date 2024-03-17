Electoral bonds data 2nd list: BSP says 'didn't receive donations', CPI(M) reiterates 'we were against it'
Electoral bonds data 2nd list: In a fresh set of details around the political donations through electoral bonds, the Election Commission of India on Sunday uploaded the sealed covers received by the Supreme Court's registry carrying party-wise details of electoral bond donations at least till 12 April 2019. The second set of data sheds more light on donations through ‘now-scrapped’ electoral bonds.