Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.55 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.55 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.55 -0.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.00 -1.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.20 -0.25%
Business News/ News / India/  Electoral bonds data 2nd list: BSP says 'didn't receive donations', CPI(M) reiterates 'we were against it'
BackBack

Electoral bonds data 2nd list: BSP says 'didn't receive donations', CPI(M) reiterates 'we were against it'

Devesh Kumar

Electoral bonds data 2nd list: The second set of data sheds more light on donations through ‘now-scrapped’ electoral bonds

Electoral bonds data 2nd list: Electoral bonds are being pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties and bring transparency in political funding.Premium
Electoral bonds data 2nd list: Electoral bonds are being pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties and bring transparency in political funding.

Electoral bonds data 2nd list: In a fresh set of details around the political donations through electoral bonds, the Election Commission of India on Sunday uploaded the sealed covers received by the Supreme Court's registry carrying party-wise details of electoral bond donations at least till 12 April 2019. The second set of data sheds more light on donations through ‘now-scrapped’ electoral bonds.

Electoral Bonds data 2nd list LIVE

While some parties received donations running in thousands of crores, some received zero donations through electoral bonds while others explicitly refused to accept donations through the contentious scheme.

Electoral bonds data 2nd list: Parties with zero donations 

In the fresh set of data published by the ECI, parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) informed that they have received no donations through the electoral bonds.

“The Communist Party of India (Marxist), as you are aware, has right from the inception of the electoral bond scheme voiced its opposition to it. We had decided against accepting any donation through the medium of electoral bonds In consonance with this principled stand, the Party has not received any donation through electoral bonds Further, the CPI(M) has not designated any bank account for the said purpose You may also be aware that among the three cases challenging the Electoral Bonds Scheme pending before the Supreme Court, one is that of the CPI(M)," CPI (M) said in the document dated November 5, 2023.

Similarly, BSP also revealed that they received no donations through electoral bonds. “In this matter, we submit that M/s Bahujan Samaj Party has not received any donation by way of Electoral Bond(s) since the inception of the Electoral Bond Scheme to date," BSP said in the document dated November 7, 2023.

While calling the electoral bonds scheme non-transparent, CPI informed that they didn't accept any donations through bonds. “We would like to inform you that our Party has decided not to accept Electoral bonds as these are non-transparent We did not get any electoral bonds," CPI said in the document dated May 23, 2019.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Mar 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App