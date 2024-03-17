Electoral bonds 2nd list out: Election Commission uploads fresh info on funding to political parties
Electoral bonds data 2nd list out: The fresh data pertains to the information provided by political parties to the Supreme Court of India in a sealed cover after interim order in April 12, 2019
Electoral bonds data 2nd list: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday uploaded fresh data related to funding of political parties in India through electoral bonds. The fresh data pertains to the information provided by political parties to the Supreme Court of India in a sealed cover after the interim order on April 12, 2019, and is believed to be for the period before the date of the interim order.