Electoral bonds data 2nd list: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday uploaded fresh data related to funding of political parties in India through electoral bonds. The fresh data pertains to the information provided by political parties to the Supreme Court of India in a sealed cover after the interim order on April 12, 2019, and is believed to be for the period before the date of the interim order.

"Data so received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the Supreme Court's order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in a sealed cover. The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in the digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website," the Election Commission said.

The fresh data provides information on the donations received by the political parties through electoral bonds before April 12, 2019. It includes funding details of all political parties including national, state, and unrecognized political parties.

Electoral bonds data 2nd list: What fresh data says?

As per the second list of the electoral bonds data, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) topped the list of receiving donations during the financial year 2019-20. Out of the total donations of ₹6,986.5 crore received by the BJP through electoral bonds, the highest ₹ 2,555 crore was received during the financial year 2019-20, the EC data said.

Moreover, several political parties including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) received no donations through electoral bonds till at least April 12, 2019. Notably, CPI(M) has publicly claimed that it won't accept donations through the electoral bonds scheme.

