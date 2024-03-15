Electoral Bonds Data: All about 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin — founder of top donor, Future Gaming and Hotel Services
With the Electoral Bonds data revealed, leading the list of donors is a rather unknown entity called Future Gaming and Hotel Services, helmed by ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin. Here are the details
The Election Commission of India (EC), on March 14, disclosed the roster of entities that procured electoral bonds for contributions to political parties. This came after the Supreme Court of India directed the State Bank of India to complete its submission of data on March 12.