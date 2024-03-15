Electoral bonds data: Allegations surface over donors Megha Engineering, Jindal Power and Steel ‘winning’ govt projects
Electoral Bonds Data: As soon as the list was published by ECI, allegations of quid pro quo surfaced with Opposition parties claiming a link between top donor companies and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Electoral Bonds Data: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday published the details on the Electoral Bonds Scheme (EBS) in compliance with the Supreme Court's order. The data revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the highest recipient of funding under the EBS, followed by Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). The data also revealed that two lesser-known companies- Future Gaming, and Megha Engineering were the top donors.