Electoral Bonds data case: What are ‘unique numbers’ revealed by SBI?
Electoral Bonds data case: Unique numbers in the third list by ECI link bond purchasers to recipient parties. SBI's compliance affidavit to Supreme Court sought complete disclosure of electoral bond details by March 21.
Electoral Bonds data case: The Election Commission of India on Thursday published the third list of electoral bonds data with ‘unique numbers’ that were submitted to the poll body by State Bank of India, earlier in the day. SBI on Thursday filed a compliance affidavit with the Supreme Court of India in revealing all details of the controversial electoral bonds scheme.