Electoral bonds data 2nd list: DMK received 37% of donations by lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming
Santiago Martin's name had appeared in first list too, making him one of the biggest donors of electoral bonds.
Two days after the Election Commission released the first detailed data on electoral bonds, the apex poll conducting body released the second list on Sunday, in which it said that MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam received ₹656.5 crore through electoral bonds, including ₹509 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming.