Electoral bonds data 2nd list: DMK received 37% of donations by lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming

Livemint

Santiago Martin's name had appeared in first list too, making him one of the biggest donors of electoral bonds.

Electoral bonds data: MK Stalin's party DMK received 509 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming

Two days after the Election Commission released the first detailed data on electoral bonds, the apex poll conducting body released the second list on Sunday, in which it said that MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam received 656.5 crore through electoral bonds, including 509 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming.

According to details, Santiago Martin's name had appeared in first list too, making him one of the biggest donors of electoral bonds.

Out of 1,368 crore donated by Lottery Martin’s, Future Gaming and Hotel Services, DMK has got 37 percent, said the data uploaded by EC.

The EC data further revealed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) encashed electoral bonds totalling 6,986.5 crore, maximum 2,555 crore received in 2019-20.

Also, the data said that Congress redeemed a total of 1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds, and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress received 1,397 crore through electoral bonds which second largest recipient after BJP

Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) emerged as fourth largest recipient through electoral bonds, encashing bonds worth 1,322 crore, said EC data.

The ECI on Sunday uploaded the data received in digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website.

With agency inputs.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

