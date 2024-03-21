Electoral bonds data: Future Gaming donated ₹150 crore to YSR Congress, ₹50 crore to BJP
An initial analysis of electoral bonds data provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) shows that Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR—the biggest donner of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also gave at least ₹150 crore to YSR Congress and ₹50 crore to BJP
An initial analysis of electoral bonds data provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) shows that Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR—the biggest donner of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also gave at least ₹150 crore to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress and ₹50 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), news agency PTI reported on Thursday.