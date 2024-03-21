An initial analysis of electoral bonds data provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) shows that Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR—the biggest donner of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also gave at least ₹150 crore to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress and ₹50 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

The report further said the firm also provided at least ₹47 crore to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in October 2021.

The electoral bonds data was provided to the Election Commission by the SBI, following an order issued by the Supreme Court. According to the now-publicly available data, Coimbatore-based Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd donated ₹1,368 crore to political parties through electoral bonds.

As per the list published by the election panel around 1,300 companies purchased electoral bonds worth over ₹12,000 crore in five years, and among all Future Gaming was the only company to exceed the ₹1,000 crore mark.

Future Gaming was founded by ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin in 1991 in Tamil Nadu. But after the Tamil Nadu government banned the lottery in the state, Martin moved most of his business to Kerala and Karnataka.

Currently, Future Gaming operates in 13 Indian states where the lottery is still legal: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, and West Bengal. In Nagaland and Sikkim.

In Nagaland and Sikkim, Future is the sole distributor of the popular ‘Dear Lottery’.

Despite being one of the biggest lottery companies in India, Future Gaming has had multiple allegations posed against it by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED has alleged that the firm has been illegally diverting lottery ticket sales proceeds to gifts and incentives, reported PTI.

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!