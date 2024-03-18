Electoral bonds data: Megha Engineering leads contributions for DMK, Janata Dal (Secular). Details here
Megha Engineering emerges as a key player in electoral bond donations, contributing ₹966 crore to political parties. The company made substantial contributions to the HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) and DMK.
Telangana-based Megha Engineering has emerged as one of the biggest buyers of the now scrapped electoral bonds scheme. Data shared by the Election Commission indicates that the company donated ₹966 crore to various political parties between April 2019 and February 2024. This includes a contribution of ₹50 crore to the Janata Dal (Secular) and a donation of ₹105 crore for the DMK.