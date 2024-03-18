Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Electoral bonds data: Megha Engineering leads contributions for DMK, Janata Dal (Secular). Details here

Electoral bonds data: Megha Engineering leads contributions for DMK, Janata Dal (Secular). Details here

Anwesha Mitra

Megha Engineering emerges as a key player in electoral bond donations, contributing 966 crore to political parties. The company made substantial contributions to the HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) and DMK.

Mumbai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin speaks during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai

Telangana-based Megha Engineering has emerged as one of the biggest buyers of the now scrapped electoral bonds scheme. Data shared by the Election Commission indicates that the company donated 966 crore to various political parties between April 2019 and February 2024. This includes a contribution of 50 crore to the Janata Dal (Secular) and a donation of 105 crore for the DMK.

The Election Commission released data received from political parties on electoral bonds on Sunday — with some including a party-wise break down of donors. SBI data also shows significant donations from three companies associated with Megha Engineering — adding up to 1,200 crore. Western UP Power Transmission Company Limited donated 220 crore while SEPC Power donated 40 crore and EveyTrans Private Limited purchased bonds worth 6 crore.

Data submitted by the HD Deve Gowda-led party indicate that nearly 56% of its donations came from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). The party received electoral bonds totalling 89.75 crore during the nearly four year period under scrutiny.

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam noted that it had received 105 crore from MEIL. Other major donors for DMK included Future Gaming ( 509 crore), India Cements ( 14 crore) and Sun TV ( 100 crore).

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.