Megha Engineering emerges as a key player in electoral bond donations, contributing ₹ 966 crore to political parties. The company made substantial contributions to the HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) and DMK.

Telangana-based Megha Engineering has emerged as one of the biggest buyers of the now scrapped electoral bonds scheme. Data shared by the Election Commission indicates that the company donated ₹966 crore to various political parties between April 2019 and February 2024. This includes a contribution of ₹50 crore to the Janata Dal (Secular) and a donation of ₹105 crore for the DMK. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Election Commission released data received from political parties on electoral bonds on Sunday — with some including a party-wise break down of donors. SBI data also shows significant donations from three companies associated with Megha Engineering — adding up to ₹1,200 crore. Western UP Power Transmission Company Limited donated ₹220 crore while SEPC Power donated ₹40 crore and EveyTrans Private Limited purchased bonds worth ₹6 crore.

Data submitted by the HD Deve Gowda-led party indicate that nearly 56% of its donations came from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). The party received electoral bonds totalling ₹ ₹89.75 crore during the nearly four year period under scrutiny. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam noted that it had received ₹105 crore from MEIL. Other major donors for DMK included Future Gaming ( ₹509 crore), India Cements ( ₹14 crore) and Sun TV ( ₹100 crore).

(With inputs from agencies)

