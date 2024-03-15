Electoral bonds data: Reliance denies link to 3rd largest donor Qwik Supply
Electoral bonds data: Reliance Industries on Friday denied any links with Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited and cleared that Navi Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) registered company is not its subsidiary. The development came as the Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited featured as the third largest donor to political parties using electoral bonds in the list released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday.