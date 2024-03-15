Electoral bonds data: Reliance denies link to 3rd largest donor Qwik Supply

Electoral bonds data: Reliance Industries on Friday denied any links with Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited and cleared that Navi Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) registered company is not its subsidiary. The development came as the Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited featured as the third largest donor to political parties using electoral bonds in the list released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Electoral Bonds Data Live updates "Qwik Supply Chain Pvt Ltd is not a subsidiary of any Reliance entity," a spokesperson of Reliance Industries said.

The internet expressed surprise when the name of India's largest company Reliance Industries did not feature in the list of donor companies in the electoral bonds data, but soon the Mukesh Ambani-led company was linked with Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited.

Qwik Supply Chain purchased electoral bonds worth ₹410 crore between financial years 2021-22 and 2023-24 and was ranked third highest donor after Future Gaming and Hotel Services ( ₹1,368 crore) and Megha Engineering ( ₹966 crore).

The Navi Mumbai-based company was registered in November 2000 with an authorized share capital of ₹130.99 crore. As per publicly available information about Qwik Supply Chain, it works as a manufacturer of warehouses and storage units. In FY22-23, the company earned ₹500 crore in revenue, but the profit details of the Qwik Supply Chain are not public.

Reliance Industries-Qwik Supply Chain link The top officials of the Qwik Supply Chain link the company with Reliance Industries. Qwik Supply Chain has three directors on its board with Tapas Mitra being the longest-serving director. Tapas Mitra also sits on the board of 25 other companies like Reliance Eros Productions LLP and companies like Jamnagar Kandla Pipeline Company Private Limited.

Moreover, the Jamnagar Kandla Pipeline is an Ahmedabad-registered company and its address is shared by some other Reliance companies like Reliance Paging Private Limited, Jamnagar Ratlam Pipeline Private Limited, Reliance Tankages Private Limited, and Reliance Oil and Petroleum Private Limited.

Another company named Honeywell Properties Private Limited in the list of electoral bond donors is being linked with Reliance Industries through its director Satyanarayanamurthy Veera Venkata Korlep. He has been serving on the boards of several Reliance group firms since 2005.

Honeywell Properties Private Limited donated ₹30 crore to political parties through electoral bonds.

